IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Douglas Egbert

Aug 2, 1956 ~ July 28, 2018
If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to HEAVEN and bring you home again! No farewell words were spoken, no time to say Goodbye, you were gone before I knew it, and only GOD knows why. My heart still aches in sadness, and
secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you no one will ever know. In all this big world I am grateful and cherish the opportunity GOD gave me to be a part of sharing Doug's kind and beautiful soul.
Love, Mom, Brad & Jeff