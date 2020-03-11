IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Eddie Martinez

Mar 11, 1947 ~ May 17, 2004

Dad,

Missing you on your birthday!

The ones we love never go away, they walk beside us even on this day. Unseen, unheard, yet always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.

????

Love your Family

