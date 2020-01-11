IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Elias A. Quinones "Pancho"

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Elias A. Quinones "Pancho"

 Contributed

Feb 11, 1940 ~ Jan 11, 2017

It has been three years since you left me. I grieve for all the tomorrow's that will never be. I grieve because God holds you,

instead... Of Me.

? ? ?

We miss you,

Your Loving Wife

and Family

