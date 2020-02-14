IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Eric Treto

Oct. 19, 1984 ~ Feb. 14, 2019
Forever in our hearts
It's been a year since you left us, still in disbelieve. We are heartbroken, wishing you were here, missing those bear hugs and silly jokes. The love we have for you will never fade; tears come down our face as we remember all the things we did together. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you we were truly blessed to have you as our son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. You will always have a place in our heart and cherish every memory of you! Big E, we miss and love you!
????
"You will forever be our valentine."