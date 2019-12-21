IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Gaynard Russell Harvey

 Contributed

April 12, 1931 ~ Dec 21, 1999

Those we Love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard, we know they're near, still Loved, still missed and forever dear!

Love, your family

