IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Hector Treto

Feb 19, 1989 ~ Mar 15, 2019
Always in our hearts.
Today marks a year that you became our angel.
We've never felt this kind of pain, the emptiness we'll never replace.
You were our spark that lit up a room with your colorful personality.
Always had some smart remark and wowed us with your knowledge.
You taught us to be tough and overcome obstacles.
We miss your laugh and smile, your personality was one of a kind.
We will forever cherish every moment with you keep you in our thoughts and hearts.
???
Fly high Fatty until we meet again