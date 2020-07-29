IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Hetty Hammon Sly
IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Hetty Hammon Sly

December 31, 1928 ~ July 29, 1997

Since Heaven has become your home

I sometimes feel I'm so alone; and though we now are far apart you hold a big piece of my heart.

I never knew how much I'd grieve when it was time for you to leave, or just how much my heart would ache from that one fragment you would take.

God lets this tender hole remain

reminding me we'll meet again, and one day all the pain will cease when He restores this missing piece.

He'll turn to joy my every tear with thoughts of you I hold so dear; and they'll become my special way

to treasure our Reunion Day.

Love always and forever,

Denise

