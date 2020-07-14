IN LOVING MEMORY OF: J. Steven Stacey
Sept. 21, 1938 ~ July 14, 2019

It's been almost a year now since cancer over took your body and you didn't know me brother..Say Hi to Mom, Dad, Kent & Ev.

