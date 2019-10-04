IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Jack Leroy Hadlock

 Contributed

Oct 26, 1933~Oct 4, 2012

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we

treasure.

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

Jodi, Wade, Garret,

Connor and Dack

