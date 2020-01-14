IN LOVING MEMORY OF: James R Trimble, Jr.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: James R Trimble, Jr.

 Contributed

June 9, 1934 ~ Jan 14, 2010

Those we Love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard, we know they're near, still Loved, still missed and forever dear!

???

Love, your Family

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!