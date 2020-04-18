IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Jeanette (Overdiek) Bushman
IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Jeanette (Overdiek) Bushman

Sept 20, 1959~April 18, 2019

One year has passed since that sad day,

When one we loved was called away.

God took her home; it was His will,

But in our hearts she liveth still.

