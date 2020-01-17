IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Jerome Bernstein

Nov. 22, 1928 ~ Jan. 17, 1990
We have counted every one of the 946,080,000 seconds that have elapsed since you shed your immobile mortal form and slipped away to fish celestial seas.
Three granddaughters missed your exit by a breath. A grandson, two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters entered in their wake. Your progeny share your propensity for joyful wordplay, intrepid inquisition and kindness to all creatures.
Your eldest grandchild Trilby recently joined you in your haven and we picture the two of you entertaining each other with puns, doodles and family lore. We miss you with an intensity that has not diminished one iota over these impossible three decades.
As always, we invite you to come back to us any time. In lieu of a visit, drop us a line.