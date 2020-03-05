IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Jolene Allen Probasco Ford

July 8, 1952 ~ Mar 5, 2005

It' s been 15 long hard years Mom,

We've made it though carrying together and strong!

We love and miss you!

Your loving kids and grandkids

