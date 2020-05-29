IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Joseph Medina

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Joseph Medina

 Contributed

Dec. 10, 1963 ~ May 29, 1990

Grief never ends but it changes. It's a passage not a place to stay Grief is not a sign of weakness nor a lack of faith, it is a price of love.

? We miss you so much, my son. ?

Onofre & Bertha Family

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!