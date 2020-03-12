IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Keith Hanney

Jul. 6, 1953 ~ Mar. 12, 2009

I thought I knew pain until that day when the heavens opened up and took you back. We love and miss you every day!

Love Red, Kodey, Britney, Konnor, Kyla, and your great-grandson Adam.

