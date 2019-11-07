IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Kristy Lee Thomas

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Kristy Lee Thomas

 Contributed

Dec. 31 1978 ~ Nov.7 1994

For 15 years 11 months and 7 days you were my world. For the last 25 years you have been my cherished memory. Love and miss you pumpkin.

???

Mom

Forever and always missed and never, never forgotten

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!