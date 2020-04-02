IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Kyle Curtis Brown

Apr. 2, 1990 ~ Jul. 10, 2005
Happy birthday to our dear Kyle. Our son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin and nephew. Fifthteen years have passed since we sang our family rendition of happy birthday to you. In those years we have shared so many memories of you. We will always remember the love and joy you gave to us. We will always remember the things we didn't say to you. We will never forget the legacy you left with us.
Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.
Enjoy your heavenly birthday Kyle. Every time we think of you and grandpa you are both right here in our hearts.
Until we meet again, God be with you.
? ? ?
Your family and friends.