IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Kyle Daniel Wharton

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Kyle Daniel Wharton

 Contributed

July 24, 1987 ~ Sept 21, 2017

I only have a picture now,

A frozen piece of time,

To remind me of how it was,

When you were here,

and mine.

How much I miss you

being here,

I really cannot say,

The ache is deep inside

my heart,

And doesn't go away.

I hear it mentioned often,

That time will heal the pain,

But if I'm being honest,

I hope it will remain.

I need to feel you constantly,

To get me through the day,

I miss you so very much,

Why did you go away?

You should have had so many years,

To watch your life unfold,

And in the midst of this,

Watch me, your Dad grow old!

????

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!