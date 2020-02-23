IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Lawanna Jean

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Lawanna Jean

 Contributed

Child Brown

Dec 14, 1946 ~ Feb 24, 2018

We STILL love and miss you but Heaven is so, so lucky to have you. Your Loving Family

???

I can't wait to hold your hand just one more time because I know that it will be for Eternity.

???

LOVE, Wayne

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!