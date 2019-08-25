IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Leon J. Brown

August 25, 1933 ~ July 21, 2015
Another year has come and gone that we are not able to celebrate this day with you. Happy Birthday!
We all miss you and love you.
You held us in your arms as tiny babes so small
When we wrapped our hands around your finger
He knew he had it all.
We loved him from the day we met, a true grandpa
from the start.
He couldn't wait to show us the world and give away
his heart.
As we all grew older he was our favorite friend,
We came to him for a game of catch
or a broken heart to mend.
We'd ride bikes up and down the drive
And bounce basketballs into the neighbor's yard,
He showed us how to play and laugh
But also how to work real hard.
When it came to fixin' things
There wasn't anything Grandpa couldn't do,
Even if all he had was Duct tape and lots of superglue.
He was our biggest fan,
there to support us in everything we'd do,
Assemblies, ball games, and concerts,
Always telling us "I'm proud of you".
^ He showed us the beauty of the great outdoors
And that breakfast was good whenever,
And he always had his almanac
If we were ever curious about the weather.
He'd tell us stories about when he was little,
We'd spend hours reminiscing,
And everything we ever learned about life,
We learned from Grandpa fishing.
He taught us how to love and trust,
Showed us how good a man can be,
And he always made time to stop and play
And swing us from a tree.
He's that constant reassurance,
knowing he loves us to no end,
We're so proud to call him ours -
Our grandpa, our hero, our friend. (Nicole)