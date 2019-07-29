IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Manuel John Hernandez

Oct 4, 1989 ~ July 29, 2015
As today marks four years, we would like to remember the amazing man you were. We smile and cry but we are grateful for all the beautiful memories you left us. Each day we miss you more than the last. To hear your voice or see that smirky smile that lit up the room, or even have one of those stubborn debating conversations with you. Until we see you again, May heaven treat you well.
We love and miss you so much.
Our handsome brother, son, grandson, nephew, and uncle