IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Mary Phelps Humphreys

Aug. 26, 1940 ~ April 22, 2019

Everybody says "Time Heals All Wounds" but it has been a full year since you have left, and the tears just keep falling. Missing you every day very, very much.

Your loving Husband Gary and Family.

