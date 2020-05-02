IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Maurine Gilmore

 Contributed

Feb 25, 1932~May 3, 1993

We thought of you with love today. But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday And the days before that, too

Our Memories of you shall never die!

Your Loving Family

