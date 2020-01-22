IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Max D. Bitton

 Contributed

April 24, 1945 ~ Jan 22, 2016

It has been four long years without you. There are many of us that you connected with that love & miss you every day. You made us laugh, feel important & loved.

YOU ARE THE BEST!

???

Love,

Jober, family & friends

