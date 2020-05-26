IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Melanie Messenger Wallace

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Melanie Messenger Wallace

May 26, 1956 ~ Dec 14, 2009

Happy Birthday!

You always had a smile to share. Time to give and time to care. A loving nature, kind and true. Is the way we'll remember you.

Love, Jeanne and Barbara Gilchrist

