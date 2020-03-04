IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Mikel Chad Brett

 Contributed

June 23, 1968 ~ Mar 4, 2019

Its been a year since we lost you to the horrible disease of addiction. We miss and think about you every day. Heaven is lucky to have you.

???

We love you mostest, Your family

