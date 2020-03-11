IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Myrna S. Meyerhoffer

 Contributed

Mar 11, 1930 ~ July 27, 2014

When someone you love becomes a memory, The memory becomes a treasure

We cherish and treasure you memory.

???

Love you and miss you everyday.

Happy Birthday, We love you!

