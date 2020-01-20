IN LOVING MEMORY OF : Nancy J. Germer

Jan. 20, 1945 ~ Sept. 2, 1998

Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us

everyday

Unseen, Unheard

But always near

Still Loved, Still missed

And very dear

Love Always,

Your Family

