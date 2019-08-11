IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Raquel Garcia

Aug 16, 1935 ~ Aug 16, 2012
It seems like yesterday you left this Earth to be with our Heavenly Father. Not a day goes by that we don't speak to you, pray to you and share your love with others. You were once an angel here on Earth and we still feel the presence of your wings. We see your smile in your grandchildren and hear your laugh the times we're together. Your faith lives on in all we do and your memory is with us constantly. We will love you forever and continue to walk in your light until we meet again. Momma Thank you for always packing my Nestle chocolate for my school milk-Love Manuel
Para Siempre En Nuestros Corazones Te Amamos Mama, Tu Familia