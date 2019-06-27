IN LOVING MEMORY OF : Richard (Dick) McCulloch

Nov. 23, 1934~May 9, 2019
Dick and I had a very strong Love for each other.
We would talk and laugh all day, or not say a word.
We just loved being together.
The girls at Chuck-A-Rama called us "The Couple".
Our names are carved under the table there.
Thank goodness I have so many memories.
It has been my privilege to take care of Dick in his times of need.
He couldn't have gotten better care anywhere in the world, because it was mixed with Love.
Please share memories at: lindabishop000@gmail.com
???
Love, Linda