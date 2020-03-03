IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Rosana Olivas Klipper

June 24, 1968 ~ Feb 19, 2019
Mom, not a day goes by that I don't think about you. I miss your laugh, your smile, your sarcasm, your kind heart, your love, and your mad pinochle skills. I miss your voice messages, having coffee together and our early morning conversations. I miss your wit, humor and generous spirit. I guess I just miss all of you, and I would give anything to spend just one more day with you because I would hold you tightly and never let you go. Forever you are in my heart, Karla
How lucky am I to have had this wonderful woman for 50 years of my life. I can't wait to see her again one day and play a round of pinochle and share a bottle of wine. I love and miss you every day momma. Paula
Thank you mom for not giving up on me and always being there for me.
I miss you and I love you. Andrew
Rosana, you will always be in my heart. George
Rose, you will always be with us. Jen, Roger, and Cindy
We love you Grandma! Rose. Faith, Gates, and Reese