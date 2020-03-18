IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Scott Rhead

 Contributed

Mar 18, 1982 ~ Dec 5, 2002

Happy Birthday Scott. We love and miss you always, your kindness,your laughter, and your warm smile, your forever in our hearts.

Love you! Mom,Dad, Kristy, and Bryan.

