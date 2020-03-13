IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Shannon Leah Hamilton

Feb 26, 1991 ~ Mar 13, 2015
It has been 5 years today.
On Friday, March 13, 2015 Shannon got her Angel wings. She was such a silly fun person that could light up a room. She will always be in our hearts even though we're apart. Shannon is survived by her Mother Lynette Totaro, Father Lee Hamilton, brother Arthur Hamilton, sister Jamie (Donald) Gerhardt, niece Addisyn and nephew Brekken. We love you and miss you Angel Leah!
On the wings of a butterfly she flew far away.
In the distance, the ocean, it's waves blue and grey.
Singing a song that once calmed her fears.
Remembering objects she once held so dear.
Making this journey was easy, you see.
For at the end of this journey she'd finally be free.
Invisible to most, but seen by a few.
On the wings of a butterfly she flew and she flew.
Not a care in the world, just the breeze in her hair.
The sweet smell of blossoms all through the air.
She made a great wish on a king lion's mane.
Flew through the trees and felt a cold rain.
She saw bees down below suckling the vine.
The world oh so beautiful, intricate, and Devine.
Then the butterfly landed on a tall tree.
The view was magnificent, the sky clear as could be.
The sun from above cast a shadow below.
She new it was time, she prepared to let go.
The sun it did set on her world one last time.
All fear was gone.
The feeling sublime.
Love filled her soul as she began to depart.
Knowing her memories would be stored in the heart.