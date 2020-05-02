IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Sheryl Krebs Camp

May 3, 1950 ~ Sept 16, 2016
The light of my & our life, a true angel on earth. She would have celebrated her 70th birthday today. In our worst nightmares, I would have never imagined her passing so young. From day one my promise was to give her 50 years. Well, this is the year, June 4th would have been our 50th wedding anniversary.
We miss your laughter, your presence, our talks and you calling us all "George" Happy Heavenly Birthday! (The Girls).
Oh, how I and her four children and nine Grandchildren miss her every single day.
We love you Sheryl
Your Eternal Husband & Forever Family,
Lamont + 13.