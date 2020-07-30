IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Stephanie Lujan Wormcke

 Contributed

September 26, 1987 ~ July 30, 2015

Stephi, we love you and miss you very much. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day.

Ma, pa, Armando, Pamela, Vale, Ariana, Irma, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces and friends.

