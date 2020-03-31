IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Thomas W. Gilchrist

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Thomas W. Gilchrist

 Contributed

Mar 31, 1933 ~ Sept 16, 2002

I didn't see you often,

But you knew I really cared

And I have some lovely memories,

Of happy times we shared.

We love and miss you dad!

Love Jeanne and Barbara Gilchrist

