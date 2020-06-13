IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Tj Arguello

 Contributed

June 13, 1991~June 26, 2010

Happy 29th birthday in heaven.

We love and miss you more then you know. Love Mom, Tish, Vick & kids Ikey, Q and kids Tazio , Bronx & Chris.

