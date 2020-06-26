IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Tj Arguello

 

June 13, 1991~June 26, 2010

10 years ago you were taken from us. Our hearts still ache with sadness & many tears still flow.

?We love and miss you so much T.J. ?

Love Mom and Family.

