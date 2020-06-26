IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Todd Salazar

Sept 10, 1987 ~ June 26, 2010

Todd, 10 years ago today our world came crashing down. We will never see your smile again, hear your voice or hear your laughter.

? We love and miss you. Your loving family.?

