IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Tori M. Gardner

Sept 28, 1966~July 18, 2015

Our precious Tori, it has been four years since you have been gone. Your absence has left such a void in our hearts and lives. We miss and love you so much. Happy Birthday Tori...

Love, Mom & family

