IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Travis Brent Gill

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Travis Brent Gill

 Contributed

Jan. 20, 1977~Oct. 12, 2010

Happy Birthday Travis!

We just wanted to wish you Another Happy Birthday And to let you know how Much we love And miss you EVERY SINGLE DAY!

Love your Guts!!!

Mom, Dad, Tara, Ammon, Jerrick, and Family!

????

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!