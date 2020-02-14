IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Trilby Jane Bernstein

Aug. 20, 1990 ~ Feb. 15, 2019
It's been one year since you left us here to live on without you. Your unexpected exit shattered our hearts. We know you did not want to leave us so soon. We miss your sense of humor, your artistry, your kindness, your zaniness, your beauty. Our only consolation is that we see these elements of you embodied in your amazing daughter Bexley. We spend as much time as we can with her and find familiar comfort in her hugs, joy in her smiles and laughter in her antics. One of our greatest sorrows is that she did not get to spend more time with you. Wherever you have gone, we hope you find comfort in knowing that we all carry on your legacy. We hold fast to your memory and we love each other more deeply in your name!
