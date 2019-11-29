IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Troy A. Florez

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Troy A. Florez

 Contributed

Nov 27, 1971 ~ Feb 2, 2001

Happy Birthday!

Your presence we miss, Your memory we treasure. Loving you always, Forgetting you never.

Mom, Dad, Jay, Vallarie, Lillian, Eileen, Ruby, Isaiah and Derek.

