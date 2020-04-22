IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Vance Coburn

Dec. 28, 1980~Apr. 22, 2005
As the Angel's gather silently, readying their wings, To carry you to heaven, our cheeks the tears do sting. Your earthly body tired, but your heart so full of love, that last beat will comfort us until we meet above. The days have gone by so slowly, but the years have raced on by. We pray sweet Vance when our turn comes, we'll find you dancing in the sky. Vance, you are forever loved, never forgotten.
Love, Dad & Becca, Chris, Ann & Ella, Corey, Brittney, Matt, Millie & Max Vance, Chandler, Gaby & Nickolai Vance, Brennan, Austin, Tiffany.