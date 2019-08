IN LOVING MEMORY OFLindsie Ann KilfoyleDec. 6, 1974 ~ Aug. 1, 1997: 23 years gone. Some days just suck the life out of us. Some days I feel you closer than ever. Some days take my breath away. Some days we get tired of pretending we are okay. Living with a piece of us missing just sucks. But everyday we love you and we believe. We know we will see you again. Heaven looks different when you've got someone you love up there. Thanks for all your hard work this year.