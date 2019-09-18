IN LOVING OF MEMORY: Marci Le Ann Drake Hansen 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email IN LOVING OF MEMORY: Marci Le Ann Drake Hansen Contributed Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Oct 13, 1957 ~ Sept 18, 2015"When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure"Love, your family. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest e-Edition Standard Examiner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles ArticlesRoy High fined $1,400 for failing to field sophomore football team; First football RPI rankings releasedDavis teacher who sexually abused 3 students released from prisonFactual report gives new details to 2017 Riverdale plane crash that killed 4LIVE SCORES: Northern Utah high school football updates, Sept. 132 men charged with aggravated robbery after reported Riverdale home invasionMandatory evacuations lifted as wildfire burns 100-200 acres above Fruit Heights, residents warned to be preparedClearfield man among 6 accused of trying to distribute nearly 200 pounds of meth in Weber, Davis countiesOgden Canyon project to tie up traffic, cause water outagesFamily of Ogden man killed by police want to settle with city out of court, claim police harassmentOgden Police release identity of woman found dead in storage unit on Grant Avenue +25 Multimedia PHOTOS: Ogden's Bike Homecoming 2019 BenDorger Sep 8, 2019 0 Ogden residents showed up in wacky and formal attire for a late summer community ride through downtown with the Ogden Bicycle Collective's Bike Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Latest News Utah joins nearly 2 dozen US states spending on 2020 Census Prep Roundup: Stringfellow's hat trick puts Syracuse over Fremont in Region 1 tussle 'They just want to come work': Latino migrant workers filling Utah jobs left open by labor shortage Weber State Notebook: Wildcats enter bye week ranked No. 6 Prep volleyball: Surging Fremont rolls through Weber in straight sets PHOTOS: Fremont takes on Weber High in volleyball Officer on slain student case has quit, takes new police job Clearfield man among 6 accused of trying to distribute nearly 200 pounds of meth in Weber, Davis counties