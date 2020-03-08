IN LOVNG MEMORY OF: Roger R. Butler

Jan 2, 1936 ~ Mar 8, 2019
It has been one hard, lonely year without you. We thank God you are no longer in the wheelchair you so hated. We all miss you so much: Merrill, Mike, Mitch and families; your sisters, Judy, Lyn and brother -in-law Richard; your nieces, nephews, cousins and me. None of us could have handled losing you without your wonderful sense of humor helping us through your last year. Not a day goes by that we don't remember something you said or did that was absolutely hilarious. We are so grateful for having been a part of your wonderful life and wouldn't have missed it for the world! Thanks for watching over us and please know how very much you are MISSED and TOTALLY LOVED.
Irene and Family