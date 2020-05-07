Most Popular
- Five Wives distillery opens massive production facility at West Ogden business park
- South Ogden medical cannabis pharmacy opens, industry rollout in Utah edges ahead
- Clearfield High seniors claim their caps and gowns, with a little extra fanfare
- Mad at mom, Ogden 5-year-old takes car and drives onto Interstate 15
- Horseback rider airlifted to hospital after falling, injuring her back
- Man arrested twice in 2 weeks for alleged sexual abuse of the same teen girl
- North Ogden Divide to get $1.98M upgrade; closures of roadway at times expected
- Weber County businesses prepare to reopen as looser COVID-19 rules take hold
- Troubled Utah nursing homes threatened by COVID-19
- Fire crews battle blaze after being sent to wrong city
Clearfield High School's class of 2020 collects their caps, gowns and diploma covers at the school on Monday, May 4, 2020. The school's regular commencement ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, but a virtual ceremony will be held on May 26. Faculty wore masks…
- Utah gun advocate loses appeal to block bump stock ban
- Ogden businesses adjust to COVID-19 rules, activity ramping up
- Ogden man pleads guilty to sexually abusing two boys, uploading child pornography
- Ogden's iconic Swift building coming down for good
- Feeding families, keeping local farms afloat during pandemic, aim of new program
- Crime victims challenge ACLU's Supreme Court petition requesting faster inmates releases amid pandemic
- Hill AFB group returns after 6-months in the Middle East, will quarantine for two weeks
- Man arrested after allegedly requesting sex as rental payment