November 26, 1933 ~ December 21, 2019
With deep sadness, A. LaMont Simpson passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.
LaMont was born and raised on a small farm in Hooper, Utah. He lived most of his life in, or very near to Hooper, Utah. His last few years were spent in Clinton Utah.
LaMont attended Hooper Elementary and graduated from Weber High School.
He was a welder for Hill Air Force Base and had the opportunity to travel around the world for his work. He retired after 39 years of federal employee service. However, full retirement did not keep him active enough, so he went to work for Weber County Schools as a special needs bus driver for ten years.
He was an active member of the Wasatch Slopes Cutter & Chariot Racing Association. He loved being outdoors doing yard work and working in his garden. He especially enjoyed traveling in his RV during the winter months to various parts of the southwestern states, to include his favorite fishing hole at Flaming Gorge.
LaMont had seven children, Debra Sosa, Bradley L. Simpson, Dana (Tom) Prather, Diane (Mike) Gallagher, Shelly (Dean) Ellis, Stacy (Mark) Chicado and Jann (Brett) Balderston. He has 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
LaMont is preceded in death by his parents, his only sibling, Sharyl Cowels and his daughter, Shelly Ellis.
He was an honest and hardworking man that never held a grudge. LaMont was very passionate with his opinions, but always tried to keep the peace with most everyone.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends prior to the funeral, from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at the mortuary.
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: www.lindquistmortuary.com