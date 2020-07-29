January 23, 1983 ~ July 20, 2020
Aaron Chad Blaylock died unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
He was born on January 23, 1983 in Ogden, Utah to David M. Blaylock and Peggy Call Blaylock.
He was married to Heidi Jo Bauer on July 26, 2014 in the Brigham City LDS Temple.
Aaron graduated from Ben Lomond High School, the Ogden Weber Technical College and he attended Weber State University. He was employed by Weber State University in the Facilities Management Department.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was proud to serve as a missionary at the Ogden Temple, Ogden Institute and as a ward missionary. Aaron was an Eagle Scout. Aaron was known for giving selfless service to many people. He especially served the needy and people with special needs.
He served from the other side of the veil by donating organs to waiting recipients. We are comforted that his death saved many lives.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi; his parents, David and Peggy Blaylock; his brothers Trent (Aubrey) and Michael Blaylock; his sister Camila Blaylock; and his grandmother Laura Call.
He was preceded in death by his brother Jason Blaylock; his grandparents Angus and Vilate Blaylock, and his grandfather Junior Call.
A "drive-by"^reception will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on August 2, 2020 at the Lorin Farr 4th Ward at 770 Street in Ogden, Utah.
Graveside Services will be held at the Washington Heights Cemetery at 4500 Washington Blvd at 11:00 a.m. on Monday August 3, 2020.
Graveside services will be restricted to close family and friends due to Covid 19 virus restrictions.
The family is very grateful to neighbors, hospital staff at Intermountain Healthcare, paramedics, and transport staff at Air Med. We were blessed to have the best care available.
A "Heidi Bauer Blaylock husbands funeral fund"^account has been set up at gofundme.com
Condolences may be shared with the family at: